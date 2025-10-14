Following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, attention is now turning to the next phase of an ambitious peace plan aimed at ending Israel’s ruthless war in Gaza and setting the stage for long-term stability.

Bombardment stopped and Israeli troops pulled back in Gaza on Friday under a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

So far, Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released all of the 20 living Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and detainees , and more aid has started to flow into the Palestinian territory after two years of brutal war.

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye signed with US President Donald Trump a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal on Monday during an international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the deal.

The peace plan unfolds in multiple stages, each with major hurdles to overcome.

What are the three phases?

The current stage, already in motion, included a mutual ceasefire, release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and increased humanitarian access.

International mediators say this phase is holding but remains fragile, with trust still low between the parties.

There still remains a long list of unanswered questions over what happens next.

The upcoming phase 2, arguably the most difficult, will push for the dismantling of Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ military infrastructure, including rocket stockpiles and underground tunnels.

Hamas fighters may be offered amnesty or safe passage abroad in exchange for laying down arms.

To prevent a power vacuum, a multinational peacekeeping force, possibly including troops from Arab states and NATO allies, will be deployed to secure key areas and supervise the transition.

Israeli troops are expected to gradually withdraw as the international force takes over.

Israel wants to ensure that Hamas disarms.

Hamas wants to ensure Israel pulls its troops completely out of Gaza and is not allowed to restart the war. Hamas says it is relying on solid guarantees from Trump that the full withdrawal will happen.

But how long it will take — weeks, months, years — is unknown.

An initial 20-point plan issued by Trump called for Israel to maintain a narrow buffer zone within Gaza along their shared border, and Israel has also spoken of keeping hold of the Philadelphi Corridor, a strip of land on Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Israel is unlikely to relinquish those areas unless Hamas disarms.

At the same time, a postwar government for Gaza must be worked out to replace Hamas’ rule.

Without that in place, reconstruction is unlikely to take place, leaving Gaza’s more than two million people in continued misery.

With no trust between the sides, much relies on continued pressure from the deal’s guarantors.

Any hitch in working out those intertwined issues can unravel everything and potentially lead to Israel resuming its campaign to destroy Gaza.

Trump's 20-point plan also called for an Arab-led international security force to move into Gaza, along with Palestinian police trained by Egypt and Jordan.