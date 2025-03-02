Britain and France are working with Ukraine on plans to end the fighting with Russia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, as European leaders gathered for crisis talks after a blowout between Kiev and Washington.

Speaking ahead of a summit in London with more than a dozen European leaders seeking a way forward on the three-year-old conflict, Starmer urged world leaders to "work together", saying "nobody wants to see" scenes like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US counterpart Donald Trump's clash in the Oval Office on Friday.

"We have to find a way that we can all work together.



Because, in the end, we've had three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to get to that lasting peace." Starmer told the BBC on Sunday.

"The United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we'll discuss that plan with the United States."

Ukraine's allies have been emphasizing their steadfast commitment to address growing concerns that Trump may not fully support Kiev in negotiations with Russia.

Starmer warmly welcomed Zelenskyy to the British capital on Saturday, the day after the Ukrainian leader was kicked out of the White House, extending a loan to strengthen Ukraine's depleted defences.

The London meeting brings together leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Türkiye, NATO and the European Union.

With fears growing over whether the United States will continue to support NATO, the meeting will also address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation.

In addition to attending the security summit, Zelenskyy is also due to meet King Charles III during his visit.

'Very welcome '

As Zelenskyy's convoy swept into London on Saturday, a crowd of supporters cheered.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelenskyy before their 75-minute closed-door talks.

Zelenskyy effusively thanked Britain and its people "for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war".

The pair discussed Ukraine's position and how to end the war "with a lasting and just peace that will not allow Russia to use the ceasefire to rearm and attack again", according to a statement released by Zelenksyy's office.

They also unveiled a £2.26-billion ($2.84 billion) loan agreement to support Ukraine's defence capabilities, to be paid back with the profits of immobilised sovereign Russian assets.

Just hours earlier, Zelenskyy had been shouted down at the White House.