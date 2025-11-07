ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge stronger ties in trade, energy, and defence
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hails Baku's Karabakh victory, calling it a "beacon of hope" for oppressed nations.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge stronger ties in trade, energy, and defence
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to boost cooperation in trade, energy, defence / AA
November 7, 2025

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, where the two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, and defence, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace of Azerbaijan.

Sharif thanked Aliyev for inviting him to attend Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations and congratulated the Azerbaijani government and people on the anniversary, marking their 2020 Karabakh war victory.

“The victory of Azerbaijan serves as a beacon of hope for oppressed people striving for self-determination, including those in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine,” he said.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen “multi-layered cooperation” across key sectors.

Sharif praised Aliyev for signing a historic peace agreement with Armenia earlier this year, while Aliyev thanked Pakistan for its “consistent support” for Azerbaijan’s “just struggle against illegal occupation of the Karabakh region.”

RECOMMENDED

The Azerbaijani leader also commended Pakistan’s role in promoting regional stability in South Asia.

Sharif extended an invitation to Aliyev to visit Pakistan, which the Azerbaijani president “graciously accepted.”

The meeting took place as Azerbaijan marked the fifth anniversary of its Victory Day, commemorating the country’s success in the 2020 Karabakh war.

RelatedTRT World - Azerbaijan marks Independence Day with Türkiye, Pakistan by its side

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177