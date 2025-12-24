WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Canada 'strongly condemns' Israel's approval of 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank
Ottawa has called Israel's approval of 19 new settlements illegal under international law and warned that it jeopardises peace efforts and the viability of a two-state solution.
Canada 'strongly condemns' Israel's approval of 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank
FILE: A Palestinian stands near cars burnt in an attack by illegal Israeli settlers in Huwara in the occupied West Bank. / Reuters
December 24, 2025

Canada has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to approve 19 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that continued settlement expansion undermines peace efforts and prospects for a two-state solution.

“Canada strongly condemns Israel’s decision to approve 19 new settlements in the West Bank,” the ministry said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

“This continued settlement expansion, illegal under international law, puts at risk the 20-point Peace Plan and undermines prospects for a two-state solution,” it added, referring to the 20-point peace proposal for Gaza put forward by US President Donald Trump and his administration in late September which led to an agreement signed in October between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas for a ceasefire and a captive-prisoner exchange.

Israel’s security cabinet approved the establishment of 19 new illegal Jewish settlements over the weekend, bringing the total number of approved settlements in recent years to 69, according to Israeli figures.

RECOMMENDED

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000 and detained around 21,000 since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims welcomed Canada's condemnation but urged further action.

“We appreciate the clear condemnation of Israel’s actions in expanding illegal settlements,” the group said on X. “However, Canada must go further in taking action - including banning all products made in these illegal settlements.”

RelatedTRT World - Israel approves 19 additional illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan