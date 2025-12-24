Canada has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to approve 19 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that continued settlement expansion undermines peace efforts and prospects for a two-state solution.

“Canada strongly condemns Israel’s decision to approve 19 new settlements in the West Bank,” the ministry said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

“This continued settlement expansion, illegal under international law, puts at risk the 20-point Peace Plan and undermines prospects for a two-state solution,” it added, referring to the 20-point peace proposal for Gaza put forward by US President Donald Trump and his administration in late September which led to an agreement signed in October between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas for a ceasefire and a captive-prisoner exchange.

Israel’s security cabinet approved the establishment of 19 new illegal Jewish settlements over the weekend, bringing the total number of approved settlements in recent years to 69, according to Israeli figures.