Eighteen people have perished when a wooden vessel carrying dozens of irregular refugees capsized off the coast of Libya, while 64 people were rescued, the United Nations' migration agency said.

The vessel "capsized only a few hours into its journey due to high waves", the International Organization for Migration said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the accident had occurred off the coast of Surman, Libya.

"Among the survivors are 29 Sudanese men, one Sudanese woman, and one Sudanese child; 18 Bangladeshi men; 12 Pakistani men; and three Somali men," it said.

No information was yet available about the nationalities of those who died.

"This latest shipwreck is a stark reminder of the grave dangers faced by people undertaking perilous sea journeys in search of safety and opportunity," the IOM said.

It said the central Mediterranean route from northern Africa across to Europe remained "one of the world's deadliest migration corridors".