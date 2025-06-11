For much of the post-Soviet era, Georgia was a staunchly pro-Western state, courting NATO, aspiring to EU membership, and eyeing Russia warily. But the world has changed, and so too has Tbilisi’s foreign policy.

In an increasingly fragmented and multipolar landscape, Georgia is pursuing a multi-vector approach that balances relations between East and West.

This recalibration reflects not just regional pressures but global realignments. The unipolar moment of the 1990s has waned. The liberal international order is fraying, buffeted by China’s rise, Russia’s resurgence, and the relative retreat of the United States. Amid this uncertainty, Georgia is recalibrating its diplomacy.

The shift began in the mid-2010s. The 2008 financial crisis, Western ambivalence toward Russian aggression, and Donald Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy all contributed to a growing sense in Tbilisi that it could no longer rely solely on Euro-Atlantic partners. Non-alignment and diversified diplomacy emerged as strategic necessities.

A key feature of this evolving posture is Georgia’s deepening ties with non-Western powers, particularly China. The rise of Asia, led by China but flanked by India, has created new economic and strategic opportunities.

In July 2023, Tbilisi signed a strategic partnership agreement, the first of its kind in the region at that time, with Beijing, the first of its kind in the South Caucasus.

Mandarin is now offered in Georgian schools. A Chinese bank recently acquired a major Georgian lender. The two sides have also pledged to deepen bilateral trade, investment and general political relations. Chinese firms were also chosen in the tender to build a deep-sea port at Anaklia on the Black Sea shore.

The timing of this partnership clearly shows that China increasingly backs the “Middle Corridor” concept, which casts Georgia as a crucial node linking East and West. The Black Sea, once peripheral, has become a crowded geopolitical arena. Russia, Türkiye, the EU, and now China, all have overlapping stakes.



The war in Ukraine has sharpened competition over strategic infrastructure. Transit routes, ports, pipelines, and railways now carry geopolitical weight alongside commercial value.

For Beijing, Georgia offers a launchpad for westward influence—its geographic position granting access to both Europe and Central Asia. Tbilisi, in turn, has cultivated deeper ties with Central Asian states that rely on Georgian infrastructure to reach European markets. Georgia’s role as a logistical hub is being quietly but steadily reinforced.

China increasingly views the Black Sea as a vital commercial and security artery, and Georgia as a key node in its Middle Corridor vision. From ports to railways, the region's infrastructure is becoming more contested and more critical.

But Georgia also looks beyond China. Tbilisi has built ever closer ties with Central Asian states, which serve as a vital corridor on the road to China.

Georgia’s regional pragmatism

This pragmatism extends to Georgia’s immediate neighbours. Intra-Caucasus diplomacy is stirring.