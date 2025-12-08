The Libyan parliament has denounced Greece’s call to cancel a 2019 memorandum of understanding on maritime boundary delimitation between Tripoli and Ankara, describing it as “a clear violation of national sovereignty.”

On Sunday, during his meeting in Athens with his Libyan counterpart Aguila Saleh, Greek Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis said the 2019 Türkiye–Libya maritime agreement must be revoked.

“We followed with astonishment and disapproval the repeated statements made by Greek officials, the latest of which were attributed to the Speaker of the Greek Parliament that contained explicit calls to interfere in Libya’s internal affairs,” Misbah Ouhida, the second deputy speaker of the Libyan parliament, said in a statement.

Ouhida called the Greek speaker’s remarks “a clear violation of national sovereignty.”

“No country has the right to dictate Libya whether to cancel them”