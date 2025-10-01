Hamas has denounced Israel’s interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla as a "crime of piracy and maritime terrorism against civilians", calling on "all defenders of freedom in the world" to condemn the attack.

The group said the interception in international waters, along with the detention of activists and journalists, was "a treacherous act of aggression" that "adds to the dark record of crimes committed" by Israel.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued a similar statement, describing the raid as "maritime piracy and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian conventions", holding Israel "fully responsible for the safety of participants" on board.

International condemnation

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, said Israel’s seizure of flotilla activists was "unlawful" and blamed Western governments for their complicity.

Governments across Europe voiced concern.

France urged Israel to "guarantee the safety of participants and provide them with consular protection".

Switzerland said any action against the flotilla "must comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality while ensuring the safety of those on board".

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms" what it called a "terrorist act" by the Israeli navy.

Spain said it was monitoring the situation closely with consulates in the region "on alert".

Belgium urged Israel to "respect international law, including maritime law, and protect the flotilla’s vessels".

Ireland described the interception as "concerning."

Irish President Michael Higgins went further, calling Israel’s raid and road closures in Gaza "alarming for the entire world."

He warned that the safety of activists was "a concern for all nations" and linked the incident to what he described as "genocide policies" in Gaza.