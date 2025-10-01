Hamas has denounced Israel’s interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla as a "crime of piracy and maritime terrorism against civilians", calling on "all defenders of freedom in the world" to condemn the attack.
The group said the interception in international waters, along with the detention of activists and journalists, was "a treacherous act of aggression" that "adds to the dark record of crimes committed" by Israel.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued a similar statement, describing the raid as "maritime piracy and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian conventions", holding Israel "fully responsible for the safety of participants" on board.
International condemnation
Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, said Israel’s seizure of flotilla activists was "unlawful" and blamed Western governments for their complicity.
Governments across Europe voiced concern.
France urged Israel to "guarantee the safety of participants and provide them with consular protection".
Switzerland said any action against the flotilla "must comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality while ensuring the safety of those on board".
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms" what it called a "terrorist act" by the Israeli navy.
Spain said it was monitoring the situation closely with consulates in the region "on alert".
Belgium urged Israel to "respect international law, including maritime law, and protect the flotilla’s vessels".
Ireland described the interception as "concerning."
Irish President Michael Higgins went further, calling Israel’s raid and road closures in Gaza "alarming for the entire world."
He warned that the safety of activists was "a concern for all nations" and linked the incident to what he described as "genocide policies" in Gaza.
Members of the European Parliament also weighed in.
Italian MEP Brando Benifei called the interception "unlawful and a criminal act", saying the international community should have protected the flotilla.
South America reacts
Condemnation also came from South America.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro expelled Israel’s diplomatic delegation after the detention of two Colombian citizens, calling the raid "a new international crime" by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Brazil expressed concern for its 15 citizens on board, while Venezuela labelled the interception a "cowardly act of piracy."
Uruguay voiced "serious concern", and Bolivia’s President Luis Arce described the attack as "a flagrant violation of international law."
Chile confirmed support for its citizens on the flotilla, calling Israel responsible for their safety.
Asia voices outrage
Asian countries also joined the growing chorus of condemnation of Israel’s latest attack.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also “strongly” condemned the attack as barbaric, saying peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid should reach those in need.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warns that his country will take all legal measures to hold Tel Aviv accountable, especially when its citizens are involved.
The Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu called the Israeli attack “unacceptable” and said it must not be tolerated.
"Targeting a humanitarian convoy carrying relief to a population deprived of freedom and basic necessities is a grave affront to humanity and international law," Muizzu said.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, had set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza’s coast under normal circumstances.
It was the largest such mission in years, with 50 ships carrying more than 500 activists from over 45 countries.