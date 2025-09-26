"Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world." With these words, Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa addressed the United Nations General Assembly this week, delivering the first Syrian speech at the UN since 1967.



Syrians in Damascus gathered in public squares to watch it together, a sign that this was not just another diplomatic ritual but a moment of national catharsis.



The symbolism was undeniable. Syria, after 14 years of bloody civil war and the fall of the Assad regime in December, was presenting itself anew. It was securing its place in international politics.

Al Sharaa's speech, and the delegation's entire US visit, was about redefining Syria’s identity as a state, courting legitimacy abroad by engaging other world leaders in bilateral meetings, and laying down the groundwork for reconstruction efforts.

Redefining the state

In his address, al Sharaa spoke of the massacres and crimes against humanity committed during the Assad era and declared that Syria has now put this past behind it and is opening a new page—an indication of the scale of the country's transformation.



As a state striving to redefine itself, Syria's positioning in both domestic and foreign policy will constitute a decisive step in shaping its future.



Seeking to cleanse itself of 61 years of Baathist rule and ideology, the state is attempting to reframe its foreign policy, economy, systems of justice and education, its relations with neighbouring states, and—most importantly—its relationship with its own people.



The degree to which it can achieve progress across these domains is crucial for the country's and the region's future.

On the world stage, the message was clear – Syria is emerging from isolation, integrating with the world, and seeking inclusion in alliance structures. Its primary concerns are recognition, the lifting of sanctions, and the cessation of Israel's attacks.



The visit to the United States and the address at the United Nations were a major step toward international recognition; sanctions, in turn, became the first item of the bilateral agenda.



Closed-door negotiations, that have been ongoing for months, also suggest an effort to conclude a new security and de-escalation arrangement with Israel on the basis of the 1974 accord.



However, according to President al Sharaa and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, while Syria remains open to resolving disputes through dialogue, Israel—despite US pressure—prefers to delay an agreement.



For Israel, from December to the present, retaining newly occupied territories, preserving relations with the Druze militias in Sweida under the leadership of Druze leader Hikmat al Hijri, and maintaining freedom to violate Syrian airspace whenever Tel Aviv likes are critical priorities. The likelihood that any prospective agreement would require concessions on these points is the principal reason Israel refrains from signing.

Addressing domestic issues

Al Sharaa's address carried dense messages towards domestic politics and the country's internal issues. In his nine-minute speech, he touched on justice, the legal system, elections, and the new parliament, as well as the establishment of committees to identify perpetrators of war and violent crimes.

In this way, he aimed to generate confidence in these matters both to the world and to his own citizens.



Articulating such commitments—and, more importantly, taking concrete steps to implement them—will be essential: externally, to increase the new administration's legitimacy; and internally, to secure popular consent by restoring Syria to a properly functioning state structure.