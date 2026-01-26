An Adani Power coal-fired plant that exports electricity passes on Indian corporate taxes to Bangladesh and charges more than market rates, according to a recent report from a government-appointed committee in Bangladesh.

Adani's Godda plant in India's Jharkhand state priced power at a 39.7 percent premium over its nearest private-sector competitor and had the steepest cost escalation among electricity import arrangements from India, the National Review Committee (NRC) said in a report dated January 20.

Reuters reviewed the report, which has yet to be made public.

The NRC said the price divergence was an "outcome of specific contractual choices," adding that it had found evidence of "serious anomalies in the procedures through which the contract was awarded."

Adani Power said it could not comment on the review as the committee had neither consulted the company nor provided it with a copy of the report. It also said it was continuing to supply electricity despite large payment dues, adding that other generators had cut back or stopped their supplies.

‘Higher than what it should be’