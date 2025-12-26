Ahead of hosting COP31 in 2026, Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation has released the "Zero Waste Encyclopedia" to the public in Turkish and English, enhancing access to reliable and up-to-date environmental information.

The encyclopedia details the years countries began zero waste practices, their recorded progress, and future targets, while examining global implementations through a data-driven and comparative approach.

The platform features country-specific data, including recovery and recycling rates, economic benefits from recycling, trees saved, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, buildings transitioned to zero waste systems, as well as target years and projected recycling rates.

Data-driven contribution to COP31 process

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It has been holding annual meetings since 1995 to assess progress on climate issues and negotiate actions.