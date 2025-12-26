TÜRKİYE
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
The encyclopedia will serve as a key reference source during the COP31 process, presenting data-driven evidence of the role of zero-waste practices in combating the climate crisis.
The Istanbul-based Zero Waste Foundation is a key supporter of Türkiye’s broader Zero Waste initiative. /sifiratikvakfi.org / Others
December 26, 2025

Ahead of hosting COP31 in 2026, Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation has released the "Zero Waste Encyclopedia" to the public in Turkish and English, enhancing access to reliable and up-to-date environmental information.

The encyclopedia details the years countries began zero waste practices, their recorded progress, and future targets, while examining global implementations through a data-driven and comparative approach.

The platform features country-specific data, including recovery and recycling rates, economic benefits from recycling, trees saved, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, buildings transitioned to zero waste systems, as well as target years and projected recycling rates.

Data-driven contribution to COP31 process

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It has been holding annual meetings since 1995 to assess progress on climate issues and negotiate actions.

The 31st session (COP31) will be hosted by Türkiye from November 9 to 20, 2026, primarily in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, with the leaders’ summit in Istanbul.

The Zero Waste Encyclopedia will serve as a key reference source during the COP31 process, presenting data-driven evidence of the role of zero-waste practices in combating the climate crisis.

The resource can be accessed at "sifiratikansiklopedisi.com."

The Istanbul-based Zero Waste Foundation, with First Lady Emine Erdogan as its honorary president, is a key supporter of Türkiye’s broader Zero Waste initiative.

Established in 2023, the foundation aims to reduce carbon emissions, optimise resource use, and make environmental performance measurable for all stakeholders.

SOURCE:AA
