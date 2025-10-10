A Finnish journalist was detained after asking President Alexander Stubb whether Finland should continue arms purchases from Israel amid a declaration of genocide by the United Nations.

Video footage circulating online shows the president declining to respond before police intervened, escorting the journalist away and warning him of jail time and fines for what they described as an "unauthorised protest".

"President Stubb, is it appropriate for Finland to continue arms purchases from Israel, a country that has been accused of genocide by the UN and ICJ?" asked the journalist, identified online only by his first name, Tuomas.

When the president did not respond, the journalist added: "Do you have a comment, Mr. President? No comment — that's our president."

Shortly after, a police officer intervened. "... You're going to jail and you'll get a fine for that," the officer told Tuomas.

"I wasn't protesting," the journalist replied, referring to police restrictions on demonstrations.

"What was it then?" the officer pressed.