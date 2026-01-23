Washington, DC — Former United States Special Counsel Jack Smith testified before the House Judiciary Committee for nearly five hours on January 22, 2026, defending the investigations into Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference and handling of classified documents.

Speaking at the hearing, Smith said both federal cases, one over Trump’s retention of classified materials, the other over attempts to subvert the 2020 vote, were driven by evidence, not politics.

The session marked the first time the public heard from Smith in detail since his resignation.

As Trump ​called for ‌the former Special Counsel to be "prosecuted for his actions," for "large-scale perjury,” Smith told lawmakers he expects the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against him in the future.

Here are five top takeaways from his five-hour testimony:

1. Smith stood by charging Trump

Smith said he would have prosecuted the cases again under the same facts, regardless of political party.

The evidence, he asserted, proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump engaged in criminal activity, describing the election interference probe as an "unprecedented criminal scheme to block the peaceful transfer of power."

Smith stated, "I stand by my decisions as special counsel, including the decision to bring charges against President Trump."

2. Trump directly responsible for January 6

Smith told lawmakers that Trump “preyed” on his supporters’ loyalty, ignored advisers confirming the election was legitimate, and sought to retain power.

The Capitol attack, he insisted, was foreseeable and exploited by the former president, whom he called “the person who caused Jan. 6.”

