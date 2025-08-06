Texas Governor Greg Abbott has filed a lawsuit to remove State Representative Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, from office — escalating a partisan standoff over redistricting and legislative quorum rules.

In the filing with the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday, Abbott accused Wu and other Democratic lawmakers of "abandoning their official duties" by fleeing the state to block Republican-led efforts to redraw Texas congressional maps.

"What is at stake here? Nothing less than the future of Texas," the suit reads.

"If a small fraction of recalcitrant lawmakers choose to run out the clock today, they can do so for any, and every, Regular or Special Session, potentially bankrupting the State in an attempt to get their way."

Wu and dozens of fellow Democrats left Texas on Sunday to deny Republicans a quorum, travelling to Chicago in a coordinated effort to stall the legislative process.

"On the ground in Chicago… Fighting for the rights of Texans and all Americans," Wu posted Sunday on X.

In a CNN interview Monday, Wu dismissed Abbott's threats: "Frankly, Democrats say, 'Come and take it.'"