WORLD
2 min read
IAEA warns Israeli strike could push Iran to seek nuclear weapons
IAEA's chief, Rafael Grossi, says Iran's nuclear programme runs deep and wide and would need an overwhelming force to disrupt them.
IAEA warns Israeli strike could push Iran to seek nuclear weapons
Grossi doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities / Reuters
June 9, 2025

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has said Iranians warned him that an Israeli strike on the country's nuclear facilities could cause Iran to be more determined about developing a nuclear weapon, according to an interview.

"A strike could potentially have an amalgamating effect, solidifying Iran's determination – I will say it plainly – to pursue a nuclear weapon or withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Grossi said in the interview, published on the Jerusalem Post website and broadcast on i24 TV on Monday.

Grossi, however, doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Iranian nuclear programme "runs wide and deep," Grossi told the Jerusalem Post. "Disrupting them would require overwhelming and devastating force."

RelatedTRT Global - Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites

Counter deal

Tehran and Washington have recently engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear talks.

RECOMMENDED

Iran is set to hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the United States via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a US offer that Tehran deems "unacceptable".

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran.

"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "That could change at any moment."

"We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death," Trump told reporters after what he described as a positive call with Netanyahu.

"But it might not work out that way. We'll soon find out," Trump said.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to speak over the phone on Monday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria