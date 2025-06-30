US President Donald Trump has denied reports of any ongoing dialogue with Iran, insisting his administration is neither engaging in talks with Tehran nor offering any form of assistance.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump also claimed that the United States had “totally OBLITERATED” Iran’s nuclear facilities — a characterisation sharply at odds with current assessments of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“I’m not talking to Iran. We’re not offering them anything,” Trump said, doubling down on his hardline stance.