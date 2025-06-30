WORLD
Trump denies talks with Iran, says US has ‘totally obliterated’ nuclear facilities
Trump dismisses reports of US outreach to Iran, insists no negotiations are underway, and repeats unverified claim that America destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
US President Donald Trump has reiterated the unverified claim that America destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
June 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has denied reports of any ongoing dialogue with Iran, insisting his administration is neither engaging in talks with Tehran nor offering any form of assistance. 

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump also claimed that the United States had “totally OBLITERATED” Iran’s nuclear facilities — a characterisation sharply at odds with current assessments of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“I’m not talking to Iran. We’re not offering them anything,” Trump said, doubling down on his hardline stance.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump exaggerated impact of US strikes: Khamenei

His comments came days after news outlets reported that his administration had privately floated the idea of helping Iran access up to $30 billion to support a civilian nuclear energy program — a proposal that appeared to contradict Trump’s public messaging on maximum pressure.

On Friday, Trump dismissed the reports, describing them as “fake news.” According to those reports, members of his administration had explored options to provide Iran with financial assistance or technical support for a peaceful nuclear energy initiative — part of backchannel efforts to de-escalate tensions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
