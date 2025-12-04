French President Emmanuel Macron told Xi Jinping that France and China must overcome their "differences", as the two leaders met in Beijing on Thursday.

The Chinese leader echoed Macron, calling for "more stable" ties with France during their talks at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi said China was willing to work with France "to exclude any interference" and "make the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France more stable".

Macron and his wife Brigitte were given a grand welcome by Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold weather.

Macron blew kisses to children who held flowers, while a band played the national anthems of both countries.

Top of Macron's agenda during his three-day visit to China is the issue of Ukraine and the role Beijing could play in securing a ceasefire.

"We must continue to work towards peace and stability in the world, and in Ukraine and other regions affected by war," Macron told Xi, adding: "Our capacity to work together is decisive."

The French president also called for rebalancing trade ties and urged Xi to work with G7 countries for rules-based economic governance.

Macron, visiting China for the fourth time since taking office in 2017, is also expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang before travelling to Chengdu, where two giant pandas loaned to France were recently returned.