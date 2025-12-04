ASIA PACIFIC
Macron tells Xi that China and France must overcome 'differences'
"Sometimes there are differences, but it is our responsibility to overcome them for the greater good," Macron told Xi during the meeting.
December 4, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron told Xi Jinping that France and China must overcome their "differences", as the two leaders met in Beijing on Thursday.

The Chinese leader echoed Macron, calling for "more stable" ties with France during their talks at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi said China was willing to work with France "to exclude any interference" and "make the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France more stable".

Macron and his wife Brigitte were given a grand welcome by Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold weather.

Macron blew kisses to children who held flowers, while a band played the national anthems of both countries.

Top of Macron's agenda during his three-day visit to China is the issue of Ukraine and the role Beijing could play in securing a ceasefire.

"We must continue to work towards peace and stability in the world, and in Ukraine and other regions affected by war," Macron told Xi, adding: "Our capacity to work together is decisive."

The French president also called for rebalancing trade ties and urged Xi to work with G7 countries for rules-based economic governance.

Macron, visiting China for the fourth time since taking office in 2017, is also expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang before travelling to Chengdu, where two giant pandas loaned to France were recently returned.

Macron has sought to pressure Xi to help secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, as the war with Russia drags into a fourth winter.

China regularly calls for peace talks and respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, but has never condemned Russia.

Western governments accuse Beijing of providing Russia with crucial economic support for its war effort, notably by supplying it with military components for its defence industry.

Macron is also due to discuss trade with his Chinese hosts, with the European Union facing a massive trade deficit of $357 billion with the Asian powerhouse.

"China must consume more and export less... and for Europeans to save less and produce more," an adviser to Macron said.

Macron has previously called for the European Union to reduce its dependence on China and for a "European preference" in the tech sector.

Last month, he told a European summit of tech leaders and ministers from across the continent that the bloc does not want to be a "vassal" to US and Chinese tech companies.

The French president will stay in China until Friday, with a final stop in Chengdu in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

