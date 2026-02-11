A drone strike at a mosque killed two children and injured 13 others in Sudan’s central region of Kordofan early Wednesday, a local doctors group said, as the country's civil war continues.

The Sudan Doctors Network, which monitors the conflict, said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which are fighting the army, carried out the strike in al Rahad city in North Kordofan.

Network spokesperson Mohamed Elsheikh told The Associated Press that the children had been attending a Quran lesson at dawn.

Targeting children inside mosques "represents a dangerous escalation in the pattern of repeated violations against civilians,” the network added.

There was no immediate RSF comment.

“Kordofan remains volatile and a focus of hostilities”

The war between the RSF and the military began in 2023, when tensions erupted between the two former allies that were meant to oversee a democratic transition after a 2019 uprising. The World Health Organization says the fighting has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million.