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Oil prices top $100 per barrel as war in Middle East fuels market fears
Prices surge as fears over shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz outweigh a coordinated 400 million-barrel emergency release by IEA member countries.
Oil prices top $100 per barrel as war in Middle East fuels market fears
Brent was trading near $101 a barrel as of 0200GMT. / Reuters
March 12, 2026

Oil prices climbed above $101 a barrel on Thursday, despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) announcing a unanimous agreement among its 32 member countries to release 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves, Al Jazeera reported.

Futures for Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped nearly 20 percent as the news failed to ease concerns over prolonged disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent was trading near $101 a barrel as of 0200GMT, up more than 38 percent from levels seen before the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Member countries of the IEA agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, the largest coordinated release in history, to calm energy markets shaken by the war in the Middle East, the head of the energy watchdog announced on Wednesday.

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SOURCE:AA
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