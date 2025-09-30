As fires raged through parts of Leh — the main town of India’s Ladakh region, formerly a part of India-administered Kashmir — last week and clashes between protesters and police left at least four dead and dozens injured, one name stood at the heart of it all: Sonam Wangchuk — engineer, environmentalist, education reformer, and now the unlikely face of dissent in India’s cold desert.

To many outside Ladakh, Wangchuk is best known as the real-life inspiration for Phunsukh Wangdu, the quirky genius played by actor Aamir Khan in the 2009 Bollywood blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’.

But in Ladakh, he is something more: a local hero, a reformer, and now, a man facing criminal charges under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting a mass uprising.

What’s Sonam Wangchuk’s story?

Wangchuk, 59, was born in 1966 in Uleytokpo village in the Ladakh region.

He studied mechanical engineering at the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar, in India-administered Kashmir, and later pursued earthen architecture in France.

Wangchuk is no stranger to innovation or defiance.

In 1988, he co-founded the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) to address the high dropout rate among Ladakhi students in government schools.

His solution: rethinking education entirely, with an emphasis on local knowledge, sustainability, and hands-on learning.

Later, he pioneered “ice stupas”, which are artificial glaciers that slowly release water to parched Himalayan villages and launched the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) to promote context-based education.

Related TRT World - India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes

The parallels between Wangchuk and Wangdu, the idealistic inventor and teacher in ‘3 Idiots’ are not just literary.

Director Rajkumar Hirani was influenced by Wangchuk’s education work when creating the character.

In a previous interview, Wangchuk shared that Aamir Khan even visited SECMOL in Ladakh during the making of the Bollywood movie.

From ice stupas to statehood demands

But over the past few years, Wangchuk’s work has taken a political turn.

The turning point came in August 2019, when the Indian government revoked Article 370, stripping India-administered Kashmir of its special status and splitting it into two federally governed union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — effectively ending their statehood and semi-autonomy.

Nestled between India, Pakistan and China, demands for political rights in Ladakh have intensified in recent years.

Without a legislature of its own, the local residents of the region, known as Ladakhis, soon began raising alarms over environmental degradation, unchecked industrialisation, and the erosion of tribal identity.

The protests are part of a larger movement in the federally governed region seeking statehood and constitutional provisions from the Indian government to gain autonomy over land and agriculture decisions.

Wangchuk became a vocal supporter of the demand to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which grants special protections to tribal regions in the country.

In early 2023, he staged a five-day fast in sub-zero temperatures to highlight environmental concerns.