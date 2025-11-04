A Sudanese medical group has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of piling up dozens of dead bodies inside homes in Bara city in North Kordofan state.

“Dozens of bodies are piled up inside homes after the RSF prevented the victims’ families from burying them, leaving the dead trapped in their houses while the living are surrounded by fear, hunger, and thirst,” the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Tuesday.

It called the RSF atrocities in Bara “a scene that epitomises the most grotesque forms of human rights violations and systematic killings.”

The group said the number of missing civilians in the city is surging daily amid “a complete communications blackout and the total absence of any effective medical or humanitarian presence in the city.”

Doctors reported mass displacement from Bara, under extremely harsh conditions, as most civilians are forced to flee on foot, without food, medicine, or shelter.

“The health services have completely collapsed, and diseases and malnutrition spread among children, women, and the elderly,” the network said, warning that the RSF assaults in Bara constitute “a crime against humanity by every measure.”

Thousands killed