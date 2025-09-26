The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that one in three children in Gaza had no food at all over the past 24 hours due to the lack of supplies caused by the Israeli blockade.

Israel has been starving Palestinians as part of a genocide it has waged against them for two years, killing 442 Palestinians as part of a wider toll of at least 65,502 killed and 167,376 wounded, most of them women and children, in bloody attacks.

In a brief statement, UNRWA said on Friday: “According to a rapid needs assessment in #Gaza by the IRC, one in three young children went a full day without food in the past 24 hours.”

It stressed that “the toll on children and their childhood is unbearable”.

Given these dire conditions, many children have been forced into work, “begging, looting or child labor,” the statement added.

The UN agency reiterated its urgent call for an immediate ceasefire, saying: “Gaza’s children need a #CeasefireNow.”

Famine in Gaza City