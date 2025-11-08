People took to the streets in Kano, a city in northern Nigeria, to protest US President Donald Trump's threats to attack the country, rejecting his claim of "Christian genocide", according to multiple media reports.

In Kano State, which has a predominantly Muslim population, numerous Muslim groups gathered on Saturday to condemn Trump's threats of military action in Nigeria.

Demonstrators were carrying placards with messages such as "We condemn Trump's threat to attack Nigeria."

"There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria," and "America wants to control our resources," among others.

On November 1, Trump declared that he had ordered the Pentagon to develop options for possible military measures against Nigeria to protect Christian communities there.

He said that if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians," Washington would immediately cut all aid, adding that the US could "go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing'."

No Christian persecution

Nigeria has denied that Christians have been targeted.