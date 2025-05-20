WAR ON GAZA
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Speaking in the UK Parliament, Prime Minister Starmer criticises Israel's limited aid access as "totally inadequate" and calls for a major scale-up in humanitarian support.
"We cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve," Starmer stressed. / Reuters
May 20, 2025

The British prime minister has said the level of suffering of innocent children being bombed is "utterly intolerable," saying "we cannot allow people of Gaza to starve."

"I would like to say something about the horrific situation in Gaza, where the level of suffering innocent children being bombed again is utterly intolerable," Keir Starmer told the House of Commons on Tuesday, where he is making a speech on the country's "reset deal" with the EU.

Reiterating the United Kingdom's opposition absent any settlements in the West Bank, Starmer stressed their demand to scale up humanitarian assistance to Gaza massively.

"I want to put on record today that we are horrified by the escalation from Israel," he added.

About the recent announcement by the Israeli government that they would only allow a basic quantity of aid into Gaza, Starmer said it is "totally and utterly inadequate."

"We cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve," Starmer stressed.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN

