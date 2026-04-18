WAR ON IRAN
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Tehran seeks sustainable peace but demands guarantees against future attacks, says top negotiator
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is reporting progress in negotiations with the US while maintaining that significant differences remain.
Tehran seeks sustainable peace but demands guarantees against future attacks, says top negotiator
Qalibaf says both sides now have a more realistic understanding. (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
6 hours ago

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has reported progress in negotiations with the US, though he warned that a "big distance" remains between the two sides.

Speaking to state television, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that while Tehran has the "goodwill to achieve sustainable peace," major disagreements persist regarding the nuclear file and the Strait of Hormuz.

"The American and Iranian negotiating teams now have a more realistic understanding of each other," Qalibaf said.

However, he underlined that Iran must obtain guarantees that "America or the Zionist entity" will not launch a war against the country again.

He advocated for a "step-by-step" approach where both parties implement their commitments reciprocally.

"If the Americans are honest that they have goodwill, they must abandon their unilateral approach of imposing dictates," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US holds 'very good' talks with Iran, warns against Hormuz 'blackmail'

Ceasefire claims

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Addressing the recent conflict, Qalibaf claimed that US President Donald Trump requested a ceasefire because Iran was "victorious on the battlefield."

He noted that between the 12-day war and the most recent hostilities, Iran achieved significant developments in air defence.

"Trump did not achieve his goal of regime change or destroying our offensive and missile capabilities; Iran is not Venezuela," he said.

Qalibaf further stated that enemies failed in attempts to introduce "separatist elements" across Iranian borders.

He clarified that Tehran's acceptance of a temporary ceasefire was intended to ensure the enemy meets Iranian demands.

"We do not trust the enemy, and if they make any mistake, our armed forces will respond, as they are in full readiness," he warned, adding that the "enemy" began sending messages through mediators after failing to achieve its goals through threats.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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