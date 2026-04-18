Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has reported progress in negotiations with the US, though he warned that a "big distance" remains between the two sides.

Speaking to state television, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said that while Tehran has the "goodwill to achieve sustainable peace," major disagreements persist regarding the nuclear file and the Strait of Hormuz.

"The American and Iranian negotiating teams now have a more realistic understanding of each other," Qalibaf said.

However, he underlined that Iran must obtain guarantees that "America or the Zionist entity" will not launch a war against the country again.

He advocated for a "step-by-step" approach where both parties implement their commitments reciprocally.

"If the Americans are honest that they have goodwill, they must abandon their unilateral approach of imposing dictates," he added.

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Ceasefire claims