Palestinian residents of Taibe, the only entirely Christian town in the occupied West Bank, say escalating attacks by illegal Israeli settlers are turning daily life into a constant struggle to remain on their land.

Once known for its calm and relative safety, the town east of Ramallah is now marked by growing violence, with settlers grazing livestock on privately owned Palestinian farmland and blocking access to fields long used for wheat, almonds and grapes.

Local officials warn the campaign amounts to sustained pressure aimed at forcing residents out.

“Everyone is targeted”

Acting mayor Khaldoun Hanna said the town’s roughly 1,500 residents face a “serious escalation,” stressing that the violence does not distinguish between communities.

“Everyone is targeted,” he said, adding that thousands of dunams of farmland have become inaccessible, while other lands are now used by settlers for grazing.

He blamed illegal Israeli settlers of seizing property, attacking homes and vehicles, and even taking over economic facilities, effectively cutting residents off from their livelihoods.