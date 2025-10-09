AFRICA
3 min read
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
At least thirteen civilians were killed when RSF paramilitary forces shelled a mosque sheltering displaced families in North Darfur, worsening Sudan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis.
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
The mosque had been sheltering families who fled earlier fighting between RSF paramilitaries and Sudanese army. [File photo] / Reuters
October 9, 2025

An artillery attack by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed 13 people in a mosque where displaced families were sheltering in the besieged city of El-Fasher, two eyewitnesses told AFP on Thursday.

The strike on the mosque came from the north, both sources said on condition of anonymity, where the RSF has overrun the Abu Shouk displacement camp and set up positions in an attempt to wrest control of the city from the Sudanese army.

"After the shelling in the afternoon, we pulled 13 bodies from under the rubble and buried them," one man who lives in the area said of the attack, which occurred on Wednesday.

A survivor of the strike said: "We were 70 families inside the mosque's walls after the Rapid Support Forces entered our homes. Yesterday, artillery shells fell, killing 13 of us, wounding 20, and destroying part of the mosque."

The RSF's current assault on El-Fasher is its fiercest since the war began with the army in April 2023.

The North Darfur state capital, besieged by the RSF since May of last year, is the last major city still under army control, though the territory controlled by the military and its allies has progressively shrunk.

The RSF has launched near-daily artillery and drone strikes and overrun the displacement camps surrounding the city, reportedly killing hundreds and extorting survivors for safe passage.

RelatedTRT World - RSF shelling kills dozens more in Sudan's El-Fasher: military

Millions displaced

RECOMMENDED

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 20 people were killed in RSF attacks on El-Fasher Hospital, one of the last functioning health facilities in the city.

Last month, at least 75 people were killed in a single drone strike on a mosque.

Across Sudan, the war has displaced millions and pushed nearly 25 million into acute hunger, creating what the United Nations says are the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

It has also killed tens of thousands of people, but there is no official toll, with most of the wounded unable to access hospitals and survivors forced to bury their dead wherever they can.

The RSF's siege on El-Fasher has caused mass starvation in the city, where families have for months survived on animal feed, but even that has grown scarce and now costs hundreds of dollars per sack.

If the city falls to the paramilitaries, the RSF will be in control of the entire Darfur region, where they have sought to establish a rival administration.

The army holds the country's north, centre and east.

RelatedTRT World - Sudan's army recaptures key positions from RSF in El-Fasher

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out