At least 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery by European merchants between the 15th and 19th centuries.

The European powers that carved up the continent afterwards dismantled indigenous governance, extracted wealth at industrial scale and redrew borders with no regard for the people living within them.

At its 39th summit in Addis Ababa from February 11 to 15, the African Union gave the travesty that took place during those centuries a legal name: genocide.

The decision goes beyond the symbolism usually attached to such resolutions.

"It represents an institutional acknowledgement that these systems were not isolated episodes of exploitation, but structured projects of dehumanisation, dispossession and systematic destruction of African societies," author-scholar Therence Atabong Njuafac, who specialises in international relations and political science, tells TRT Afrika.

Atabong views the resolution as an epistemic correction, challenging narratives that framed colonial violence as a civilising mission and centring African historical experience within the global justice discourse.

‘Truth cannot be buried’

Macharia Munene, professor of political science at the University of Nairobi, believes the resolution makes Africa's collective position on centuries of transatlantic slave trade and colonialism unambiguous.

"As a representative of the continent, the AU can demand reparation from the slave dealers and the colonialists," he tells TRT Afrika.

Moral imperative

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, who tabled the resolution, called its adoption a momentous occasion that people of African descent had long been waiting for.

"Truth cannot be buried. The legal foundations are sound; the moral imperative is undeniable," he declared at the summit.

Mahama framed confronting historical truths as an act of moral courage rather than division, noting that the effects of slavery persist today in structural inequality, racial discrimination and economic imbalances.

"The first step towards healing is truth. The truth about the story of the transatlantic slave trade must be told," he said, describing the resolution as the first step.

By classifying slavery and colonialism as genocidal crimes, the AU reframes them within contemporary international legal and moral standards.