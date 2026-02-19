A gas explosion ripped through an apartment building in Pakistan’s largest port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing at least 16 people, including women and children, and injuring several others after part of the structure collapsed, officials said.

The explosion happened in a residential area of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, local police chief Rizwan Patel said.

More than a dozen people were injured in the incident in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood of Karachi at around 4:00 am, when Muslim families start preparing Sehri, the pre-sunrise meal eaten during Ramadan.

Rescuers were still removing rubble to search for any survivors trapped under the debris, Patel added.

He provided no further details but said the search-and-rescue operation was ongoing.