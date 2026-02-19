WORLD
Deadly gas explosion flattens apartment block in Pakistan's Karachi
Blast in Pakistan’s largest city leaves at least 16 dead, including women and children, as rescuers continue searching rubble for survivors.
Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble following a gas explosion in an apartment building in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, February 19 2026 / AP
9 hours ago

A gas explosion ripped through an apartment building in Pakistan’s largest port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing at least 16 people, including women and children, and injuring several others after part of the structure collapsed, officials said.

The explosion happened in a residential area of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, local police chief Rizwan Patel said.

More than a dozen people were injured in the incident in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood of Karachi at around 4:00 am, when Muslim families start preparing Sehri, the pre-sunrise meal eaten during Ramadan.

Rescuers were still removing rubble to search for any survivors trapped under the debris, Patel added.

He provided no further details but said the search-and-rescue operation was ongoing.

Most houses and apartment buildings in Karachi, like elsewhere in Pakistan, are supplied with natural gas for cooking.

However, many households also rely on liquefied petroleum gas cylinders because of low natural gas pressure.

In July, a gas explosion following a wedding reception at a home in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, killed eight people, including the bride and groom.

The blast occurred as guests had gathered to celebrate the couple, authorities said.

SOURCE:AP
