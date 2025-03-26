Washington, DC — For years, they've been a nightmare for US law enforcement: firearms you can buy online, assemble at home and use with zero oversight.

No serial number. No background check. No paper trail.

To police, they're called "ghost guns" because once they are out there, they vanish.

They look like regular guns. Fire like regular guns. When law enforcement turns up at a crime scene, investigators hit a dead end.

There is no way to trace where it came from. No records of who bought it. No starting point for an investigation.

That's why police departments across America have been sounding the alarm. And now, after years of legal battles, the Supreme Court has stepped in, delivering a major blow to the shadowy, unregulated world of ghost guns.

In a historic 7-2 ruling on Wednesday, the top court upheld a Biden administration rule cracking down on DIY [Do it yourself] firearm kits, making them subject to the same federal regulations as traditional guns.

From now on, those kits must have serial numbers, and buyers must pass background checks.

The ruling is being hailed as one of the biggest moves against untraceable firearms in years. But will it be enough for America?

How ghost guns became a crisis

These guns weren't always a national problem.

For a long time, they were a niche hobby: something gun enthusiasts tinkered with in their garages. Rather than buying a gun from a dealer, people could simply order a kit online, piece it together yourself, and skip the hassle of paperwork.

But criminals saw the loophole. And they exploited it.

Ghost guns became attractive for some to avoid the law. If the police find one at a crime scene, there's no way to trace its origin.

Convicted felons, domestic abusers and people barred from owning guns could still buy them. Until now, the law didn't classify these kits as firearms, so they weren't regulated like one.

And as gun violence in America surged, so did the number of ghost guns found at crime scenes.

In 2017, law enforcement recovered fewer than 1,700 ghost guns nationwide. By 2023, that number had exploded to more than 27,000.

Ghost guns have been used in high-profile crimes, including a mass shooting carried out with an AR-15-style ghost gun in Philadelphia that left five people dead.

Police believe a ghost gun was used by Luigi Mangione in the slaying of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO in Manhattan.

What the ATF rule does

In 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a rule designed to close the ghost gun loophole. It didn't ban ghost guns outright but it made them much harder to get.