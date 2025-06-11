When Donald Trump launched a campaign on Harvard University’s admissions policies and broader educational culture, it was framed as part of a wider assault against what he called “ wokeness ” in American academia.

But across the Atlantic, a different kind of academic is gaining political traction, not in opposition to populism, but in defence of it.

Karol Nawrocki , a historian with a PhD in the humanities, was elected president of Poland two weeks ago. An admirer of Trump’s nationalist agenda, Nawrocki is not an isolated case.

In Germany, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), is an economist whose doctoral research focused on China’s pension system at the University of Bayreuth.

In Portugal, Andre Ventura, leader of the far-right Chega party, holds a PhD in public law.

In Romania, George Simion, another far-right figure and historian, and a Trump admirer, recently lost a presidential election to a pro-EU candidate but played a vocal role in supporting Nawrocki’s campaign.

The emergence of these figures raises a question: are nationalist academics becoming a trend in European politics? Is this an actual shift or isolationist exceptions?

“It’s not a model,” says Emmanuel Dupuy, a political scientist at the Catholic University of Lille and president of the Institute for European Perspective and Security Studies (IPSE), a think-tank focused on track-two diplomacy and strategic analysis.

“I must say that it is not the norm across Europe. While there are far-right politicians from academic backgrounds, not all are from academia,” Dupuy tells TRT World.

Academics and populism

Critics of populism often deride it for offering simplistic answers to complex issues, from migration to economic policy to the Israel Palestine conflict. But Dupuy sees academic participation in right-wing politics as symptomatic of a broader sociological trend: growing disillusionment with mainstream political elites.

“Very simple and very easy to say that academics are not from Mars,” he says. “They represent ideologies like everyone else. An academic is not inherently neutral, they have personal and political beliefs, often shaped by their family and social and political background.”

Academics, Dupuy adds, are not “out of the society”, but “inside the society”. “It is perfectly normal that some choose to apply their expertise in a political context.”

While Dupuy sees the emergence of academic politicians as part of a change in the general sociology of elected political leadership in Europe, Chega leader Ventura said that he has viewed academia and politics in different dimensions.