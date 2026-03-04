WORLD
NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye
Ankara says it stands ready to protect its national security as it continues to push for peace.
Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Turkish airspace was shot down by NATO. / Reuters
7 hours ago

NATO air defence intercepted and shot down an Iranian ballistic missile, which was heading towards Türkiye, Turkish Defence Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

The missile was intercepted outside Turkish airspace after it had crossed the Iraqi and Syrian territories.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said a fragment of the interceptor missile, which was used to destroy the threat mid-air, fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Ankara said its will and capacity to safeguard national security remain at the highest level, stressing that while Türkiye supports regional stability and peace, it is fully capable of defending its territory and citizens against any threat.

Authorities warned that any hostile action would be met with a firm response and urged all parties to avoid steps that could further widen the conflict.

Türkiye added that it would continue consultations with NATO and allied partners.

“We reiterate our warning to all parties to refrain from steps that could increase tensions in the region and lead to the spread of conflicts over a wider area,” Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said in a statement.

He also asked social media users to avoid sharing unverified information.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
