NATO air defence intercepted and shot down an Iranian ballistic missile, which was heading towards Türkiye, Turkish Defence Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

The missile was intercepted outside Turkish airspace after it had crossed the Iraqi and Syrian territories.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said a fragment of the interceptor missile, which was used to destroy the threat mid-air, fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Ankara said its will and capacity to safeguard national security remain at the highest level, stressing that while Türkiye supports regional stability and peace, it is fully capable of defending its territory and citizens against any threat.