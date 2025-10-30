Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday instructed the commander of the army to confront any Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon, after Israeli forces entered a town in southern Lebanon, killing an officer in a municipality building in an overnight raid.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that Israeli troops advanced into the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district with military and ATV vehicles, advancing nearly a kilometre from the border, in “a dangerous and unprecedented attack.”

The Israeli soldiers stormed the Blida municipality building at 1:30 am (2330 GMT) after midnight and killed a municipal officer.

Locals in the area reported screams and cries for help from the building until the Israeli forces withdrew at around 4 am (0200 GMT).

Lebanese army forces transferred the body of the deceased officer to the hospital after the withdrawal of the Israeli troops, the agency reported.