Türkiye becomes go-to travel destination for Chinese tourists amid rapid growth: envoy
Last year, over 400,000 Chinese tourists visited Türkiye, up 65.1 percent.
Türkiye now fastest-growing tourism market for Chinese tourists / AA
August 4, 2025

Türkiye has become the fastest-growing tourism market for Chinese tourists with more than 400,000 visitors last year, according to China’s ambassador to the country.

Speaking at a Monday event in the tourist hub of Cappadocia organised by the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, Jiang Xuebin said Türkiye, with its deep-rooted history, rich culture, and touristic attractions, in recent years has become a world-renowned tourism destination.

"Türkiye attracts Chinese tourists. There has been a significant increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Türkiye, especially in the post-pandemic period," he said, adding that more than 409,000 Chinese tourists came to Türkiye in 2024.

Compared to the previous year, Türkiye has become the fastest-growing market among international visitors, with a 65.1 percent increase, he added.

Stressing that in his six months on the job, he has witnessed the magnificent ancient civilisations of Anatolia, Jiang said ties between the two countries will strengthen over time, which will have a positive impact on tourism.

Jiang said Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination including incomparable fairy chimneys and stunning natural scenery, along with many other tourist destinations in Türkiye, is among the must-see destinations for Chinese tourists.

He said: "Rich and remarkable results have been achieved in the cultural and tourism cooperation between China and Türkiye.

"Last year, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries on tourism cooperation, and effective cooperation has been achieved in areas such as facilitating tourist infrastructure, increasing flight services, establishing online promotional platforms, and organising cultural performances."

The civil aviation authorities of both countries significantly increased passenger flight rights.

In the future, the two sides will deepen cooperation in areas such as history, culture, art, and archaeology, further enhancing mutual understanding and encouraging more Chinese tourists to visit Türkiye, he stressed.

He said Cappadocia, a wonder of the world, attracts tourists from around the world with its unique and fascinating historical sites, landforms, and rich tourist activities.

"The Chinese people consider Cappadocia an important cultural symbol of romantic Türkiye and a must-see destination. Furthermore, Cappadocia is an important stop for travellers travelling along the ancient Silk Road," he added.

Jiang emphasised that the Silk Road has closely connected China and Türkiye throughout history, paving the way for historic friendly cooperation, and that Türkiye is a natural partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative, announced by Beijing in 2013, aims to connect Asia, Africa, and Europe via road and sea lanes.

Jiang noted that trade volume between the two countries has risen, and that Türkiye has become one of China's major trading partners.

He said: "In recent years, under the shared interest and leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, China-Türkiye relations have maintained a positive development trend.

"The alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Middle Corridor Plan has accelerated, and bilateral contacts at all levels have increased."

Positive progress is being made in concrete cooperation in every field, with bilateral trade volume last year reaching $48.3 billion, making China Türkiye's second-largest trading partner, he said.

