At least 24 killed, including civilians, in blast at terrorist hideout in northwest Pakistan
Pakistan’s security forces are carrying out operations against the TTP terrorists in Khyber, Bajaur and other parts of the northwest.
Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorists attacks, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 22, 2025

Bomb-making material allegedly stored at a hideout by Pakistani Taliban terrorists exploded on Monday in the country’s restive northwest, killing at least 24 people, including terrorists and civilians, police said.

The blast occurred in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and destroyed several nearby homes. Local police officer Zafar Khan said at least 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed, along with at least 14 terrorists.

Khan alleged that two local commanders of Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — Aman Gul and Masood Khan, had established hideouts in the compound, which was being used as a factory for producing roadside bombs.

He accused the TTP terrorists of using civilians as human shields.

Pakistan’s security forces are carrying out operations against the TTP terrorists in Khyber, Bajaur and other parts of the northwest.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, most claimed by the TTP, who are allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP is a separate group but has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to have found sanctuary in Afghanistan.

