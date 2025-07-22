Washington, DC, — The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein still stalks America's corridors of power, and it's now splitting the Republican base.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted trafficker, is once again in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the White House faces mounting questions, and Congress remains divided over how to proceed.



Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, the former British socialite and Epstein confidante convicted in 2021 of grooming children for sexual exploitation, "in the coming days."



The quiet overture came just days after the Department of Justice doubled down on its conclusion that Epstein had no "client list" and was not murdered in his Manhattan jail cell.

"If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say," Blanche wrote on X.



“At the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms Maxwell… I anticipate meeting with Ms Maxwell in the coming days.”

But what should have been a footnote in a long-dead case has become political fuel for a fire that won't go out.

A full-throated backlash has erupted from inside the MAGA (Make America Great Again) tent against the DOJ’s findings, against President Donald Trump's own stance, and against the Republican leadership accused of "trying to shut this down."

Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, confirmed negotiations for a meeting are underway.



"She will always testify truthfully," he said. "We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case."

But that "commitment" hasn't calmed the waters.

On Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers are launching their own Epstein offensive that appears to be at odds with the White House.

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations voted to subpoena Maxwell on Tuesday, in a surprise voice vote backed by three Republicans and a lone Democrat.

Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee introduced the motion. According to Axios, Burchett "did not consult Donald Trump beforehand."

Oversight Chair James Comer, who greenlit the move, also said he had not informed either Trump or House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"She's the last one standing. There's nobody else alive that can tell us anything ... I'd like to get her there before she's allowed to commit suicide as well. I'm just tired of it," Burchett told reporters.

Even as Trump calls the Epstein controversy a "hoax," ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any available grand jury testimony, the narrative continues to ricochet through Washington.

A Wall Street Journal report last week detailing Trump’s social ties with Epstein in the 1990s triggered fresh scrutiny, despite vehement denial by the President.

Maxwell faces Congress?