Türkiye's missile producer Roketsan signed new foreign and domestic strategic cooperation agreements at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

The 17th edition of the six-day defence fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Centre, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

Roketsan attracted great interest at the fair with its innovative products and field-proven systems, becoming one of the most notable companies at the event.

The company finalised critical agreements covering product deliveries and new projects during signing ceremonies held on the first two days of the fair.

Artillery systems cooperation with Azerbaijan

Roketsan took its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in the defence sector a step further by signing a new cooperation protocol in the field of artillery systems.

The “Artillery Systems Cooperation Protocol,” which came into effect on July 22, was signed by Agil Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Faruk Yigit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roketsan.

Historic Agreement on Gokbora Project

The development contract for the Gokbora Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile project, which was introduced at IDEF 2025, was also signed on Wednesday between the Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) and Roketsan.

The contract was signed by SSB President Haluk Gorgun and Roketsan General Manager Murat Ikinci.

The Gokbora, which will be used with both manned and unmanned combat aircraft, is planned to become the new striking power of the air force with its range exceeding 100 nautical miles and superior guidance capability.

Additionally, a contract was signed between Roketsan and another Turkish defence firm Aselsan for the development of RF seeker heads and missile-mounted data link subsystems under the project.

Strategic agreements with SSB