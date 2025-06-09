NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was due to urge a "400-percent increase" in the transatlantic alliance's air and missile defence capacities in response to the threat from Russia.

"We see in Ukraine how Russia delivers terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our skies," Rutte was due to say in a speech to the Chatham House think-tank in London, according to comments quoted in a statement on Monday.

To maintain credible deterrence and defence, he was to say that NATO needs "a 400-percent increase in air and missile defence".

His comments come ahead of a NATO summit in the Netherlands this month where US President Donald Trump is pressuring alliance members to announce a major boost in their military budgets.

Trump is pushing NATO members to increase their defence spending to five percent of their gross domestic product (GDP), up from the current target of two percent.

Collective defence

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said last week in Brussels that the allies were close to an agreement on the five-percent target, which could be formalised at the summit in The Hague.

NATO members have been scrambling to bolster their defence capabilities since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

"Danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends," Rutte was to say.

"We need a quantum leap in our collective defence... We must have more forces and capabilities to implement our defence plans in full."