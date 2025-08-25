At least twenty Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded on Monday in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to health authorities and eyewitnesses.

Journalist Ahmed Abu Aziz succumbed to his wounds in the Israeli strike, bringing the death toll of press members to five, medical source told Anadolu.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased were its cameraman, Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer, Mohammad Salama, was also killed.

A medical source cited by Anadolu also confirmed the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Daqqa.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that a fire engine driver was killed during the strike and that seven others from his team were injured while attempting to rescue victims and recover bodies.

According to Anadolu correspondents, the Israeli military targeted the top floor of the emergency building, known as the “Al-Yassin” floor.

Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that eight people were killed and several others were injured in the attack.