US President Donald Trump's administration is looking to slash the State Department budget by about half, local media reports said.

An internal memorandum, which was first reported by the Washington Post on Monday, said the proposal for fiscal year 2026 would allocate $28.4 billion to the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which represents a decline of $27 billion from funding levels approved by Congress for 2025.

Humanitarian assistance would face cuts of 54 percent, while global health funding would fall by 55 percent, according to the memo.

While support for 20 international organisations, including NATO and the UN, would be eliminated, targeted contributions to a handful of organisations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Authority, would continue.