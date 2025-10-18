WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel confirms identity of captive's body returned by Hamas
Netanyahu’s office said Eliyahu Margalit’s remains were identified and Israel will continue securing the release of all captives.
Israel confirms identity of captive's body returned by Hamas
Red Cross receives bodies of captives from Hamas as part of Gaza ceasefire swap. / Reuters
October 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that the body of a deceased captive Palestinian resistance group Hamas returned overnight has been identified as 75-year-old Eliyahu Margalit.

The Israeli military "informed the family of the captive Eliyahu Margalit... that (the body of) their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been completed", Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

It added that "we will not compromise... and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen captives, down to the last one".

The remains of the captive were transferred to Israeli security forces in Gaza via the Red Cross, and returned to Israel for identification at a medical analysis centre, the premier's office said on Friday night.

RelatedTRT World - Over 1M women, girls in Gaza still need food aid despite ceasefire: UN

The Israeli military said on Saturday that the remains had been returned to Margalit's family.

RECOMMENDED

Margalit was killed at Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war in Gaza, according to a military statement.

"Eliyahu, 75 years old at the time of his death... leaves behind a wife, three children, and grandchildren. His daughter, Nili Margalit, was also abducted and returned (under) the release agreement in November 2023," the statement said.

"Hamas is required to fulfil its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the captives to their families," it added.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement on Friday night that the group "continues to uphold its commitment to the ceasefire agreement... and it will continue working to complete the full prisoner exchange process".

RelatedTRT World - Gaza accuses Israel of organ theft from Palestinians, urges global probe

Under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, the Palestinian resistance group has returned all 20 surviving captives and the remains of 10 out of 28 known deceased ones.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas was to hand over all of the captives, dead and alive, before Monday at 0900 GMT.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
70,000+ Palestinians killed in Gaza and Israel now admits it
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
In Gaza’s darkness, Palestinians use ingenuity to light up their lives
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Israel kills two more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce deal entering next stage
The rules-based order was always a fiction; Gaza and Greenland simply exposed it
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank