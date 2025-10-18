Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that the body of a deceased captive Palestinian resistance group Hamas returned overnight has been identified as 75-year-old Eliyahu Margalit.

The Israeli military "informed the family of the captive Eliyahu Margalit... that (the body of) their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been completed", Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

It added that "we will not compromise... and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen captives, down to the last one".

The remains of the captive were transferred to Israeli security forces in Gaza via the Red Cross, and returned to Israel for identification at a medical analysis centre, the premier's office said on Friday night.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that the remains had been returned to Margalit's family.