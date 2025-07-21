Israel’s minister of illegal settlements has called for expanding the ongoing war in Gaza, even if it puts the lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas at risk.

“There’s an entire area — around 25 percent, according to Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir — that the army has classified as off-limits due to the presence of hostages. But you can’t win a war like this. It’s just not logical,” Orit Strock of the far-right Religious Zionism Party told the ultra-Orthodox radio station Kol Berama on Monday.

She urged the army to launch a “decisive battle” in areas previously avoided due to assessments that Israeli captives may be held there.

Asked whether such a military offensive might result in hostages being harmed or killed, she replied: “We must do everything possible to avoid that, but yes, it’s possible.”

The Israeli army says it currently occupied about 75 percent of Gaza, while Palestinians have been pushed into the remaining 25 percent of the enclave — although the UN estimates the actual area is closer to 14 percent.

Strock claimed that increased military pressure was “essential” to force the Palestinian resistance group Hamas into releasing the Israeli hostages.

Her comments triggered outrage among families of the captives, who issued a statement condemning the minister.