The Mexican government sent two additional humanitarian aid ships to Cuba on Tuesday, transporting more than a thousand tons of supplies.

The logistics support vessels Papaloapan and Huasteco departed the port of Veracruz loaded with a total of 1,193 tonnes of provisions, including beans and powdered milk, according to El Universal.

The shipment also included 23 tonnes of humanitarian aid collected by civil society organisations with support from the Mexico City government at a collection centre established in the Historic Center, representing an initial delivery.

The maritime transport is expected to take about four days and involves more than 350 naval personnel, along with a crane and five forklifts.