Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
Sheinbaum government expands aid as Cuba faces fuel shortages and prolonged blackouts.
(FILE) Mexican-flagged ship Papaloapan loaded with humanitarian aid enters Havana's bay, in Havana, Cuba, February 12, 2026. / Reuters
11 hours ago

The Mexican government sent two additional humanitarian aid ships to Cuba on Tuesday, transporting more than a thousand tons of supplies.

The logistics support vessels Papaloapan and Huasteco departed the port of Veracruz loaded with a total of 1,193 tonnes of provisions, including beans and powdered milk, according to El Universal.

The shipment also included 23 tonnes of humanitarian aid collected by civil society organisations with support from the Mexico City government at a collection centre established in the Historic Center, representing an initial delivery.

The maritime transport is expected to take about four days and involves more than 350 naval personnel, along with a crane and five forklifts.

The aid comes in addition to the 814 tonnes previously sent under the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Cuba is facing its deepest economic crisis in decades as the United States has intensified pressure on the Communist-ruled island in recent weeks by moving to block oil shipments, including supplies from ally Venezuela.

The measure has driven up food and transportation costs, caused severe fuel shortages, and led to prolonged nationwide blackouts.

