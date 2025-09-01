Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Türkiye for its mediation efforts in the Ukraine conflict and voiced confidence that Ankara will continue to play a “special role” in finding a solution, as he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

Putin said that since May, three rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine talks have been held in Istanbul. According to him, these negotiations allowed the sides to move forward on several humanitarian matters.

He emphasised that Ankara’s involvement has been instrumental in creating space for dialogue, describing Türkiye’s contribution as both “significant” and “in demand.”

The Russian leader also said he and Erdogan discussed several regional issues, including the Middle East, North Africa and the Caucasus.

He underlined that cooperation with Türkiye in these areas is “well-established, concrete, useful and trusting.”

Putin pointed out that regular exchanges at the presidential level help sustain what he called a constructive and respectful dialogue, which he said is in line with the principles of good neighbourliness.

Putin also highlighted continued growth in trade and investment between the two countries.

He said bilateral trade rose by 6.6 percent last year and added another three percent in the first half of 2025. Russian companies, he noted, are active in Türkiye’s metallurgy and automotive industries, while Turkish firms maintain a visible presence in Russia in mechanical engineering, woodworking and metallurgy.

The work of the intergovernmental commission, which convened most recently in Moscow in June, was also cited as a driver of economic cooperation.