The first Ukrainian drone production plant started its operations in Britain, Ukraine's ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has said.

Zaluzhnyi, a former commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said on Wednesday the producer, Ukrspecsystems, founded in 2014, had proved the efficiency of its drones on the frontline.

"Ukraine is fighting a war amid constant missile strikes, infrastructure destruction and threats to production facilities. Therefore, the launch of production in the UK has a deep strategic logic," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

"This is not a shift of the centre of gravity away from Ukraine. It is an expansion of our joint capabilities and the creation of a second line of defence that guarantees continuity of production."