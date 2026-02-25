The first Ukrainian drone production plant started its operations in Britain, Ukraine's ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has said.
Zaluzhnyi, a former commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said on Wednesday the producer, Ukrspecsystems, founded in 2014, had proved the efficiency of its drones on the frontline.
"Ukraine is fighting a war amid constant missile strikes, infrastructure destruction and threats to production facilities. Therefore, the launch of production in the UK has a deep strategic logic," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.
"This is not a shift of the centre of gravity away from Ukraine. It is an expansion of our joint capabilities and the creation of a second line of defence that guarantees continuity of production."
Zaluzhnyi said the centre of engineering expertise would remain in Ukraine while production would be integrated into Britain's defence industry.
Ukrspecsystems said on its website that it was working in the UK as part of the 1Force consortium, jointly with British Eagle Eye Innovations Ltd and Digital Concepts Engineering Ltd.