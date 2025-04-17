Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said that his country will help the Syrian government develop institutional capacity and address infrastructure deficiencies.

On a two-day official visit to Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Wednesday and Thursday, a delegation of Turkish business leaders, chamber representatives, and union officials accompanied Bolat.

The minister held bilateral and delegation meetings with his counterparts on various issues, including trade, customs, transportation, investment, finance and banking, contracting, and energy.

He met with Syria’s Economy and Industry Minister Nidal al Shaar, Finance Minister Mohamed Yasser Barnia, Transportation Minister Yarub Suleyman Badr, and land and sea ports chief Kuteybe Ahmed Badawi.

Congratulating Syria on its December 8 revolution last year, which saw the end of the Assad regime, Bolat said Türkiye felt the second-largest impact from Syria’s 13-year civil war.

"President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan of the Republic of Türkiye and our government, our state, and our nation have stood by the Syrian people as a whole and have been very pleased with this revolution. It is our greatest prayer that Syria, as a government, state, and nation, will develop and grow in a strong stability and peace," he said.

"We emphasised that we are open to cooperation with the business world in a wide range of areas, from investment to services, infrastructure, trade in goods, in line with Syria's needs and demands," Bolat said on X about his meeting with al-Sha'ar.

Related TRT Global - Syria sweeps Assad remnants in combing operations

Shared reconstruction vision