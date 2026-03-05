The US House of Representatives is expected to reject an effort to curb Donald Trump's authority to wage war against Iran, as the president faces fierce criticism over launching the war on Tehran without seeking approval from Congress.

Lawmakers are due to vote on a bipartisan resolution on Thursday led by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna that would require Trump to obtain congressional authorisation before continuing military offensives against Tehran.

But the measure is widely expected to fail, a day after the Senate rejected a similar effort, underscoring Congress's limited appetite — particularly among Republicans — for confronting the White House in the early days of the conflict.

Even if it were to pass, Trump could veto it — a step that would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override, an almost impossible threshold in the current Congress.

The vote comes less than a week after the United States and Israel began a sweeping military offensive against Iran, targeting missile facilities, naval assets and other infrastructure.

The strikes have already killed senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and triggered retaliatory attacks across the region.

The conflict has also claimed American lives: six US service members have been killed in retaliatory strikes, including on a US base in Kuwait, intensifying pressure on lawmakers to weigh in on a war that Congress has not explicitly authorised.

Democrats argue the administration has offered shifting explanations for the strikes and has failed to demonstrate that Iran posed an imminent threat requiring immediate military action.

'War of choice'

"Donald Trump intentionally refused to get authorisation from Congress for this war of choice, a war that has now exploded to more than 10 countries across the Middle East," House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.