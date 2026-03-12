Health systems across parts of the Middle East are under severe pressure more than 10 days after the latest escalation in regional conflict, the World Health Organization has said.

The UN health agency said on Wednesday that thousands of people have been killed or injured as violence intensified across several countries.

More than 1,300 people have died in Iran and about 9,000 have been injured, according to reports cited by the WHO. In Lebanon, at least 570 people have been killed and more than 1,400 injured, while Israel has reported 15 deaths and 2,142 injuries.

The organisation said attacks on health care facilities and personnel are also rising.

“These attacks not only claim lives but also deprive communities of critical care when they need it most,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, the US social media platform

The WHO warned that the conflict is also creating growing public health risks as large numbers of people are forced to flee their homes.

More than 100,000 people in Iran and up to 700,000 in Lebanon have been displaced, many living in worsening conditions with limited access to clean water and sanitation.

Vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, face an increased risk of illness, the agency said.