A Palestinian man was killed, and several people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in northern Gaza on Thursday, in a new violation of a fragile ceasefire deal in the enclave, medical sources said.

The casualties occurred when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Tel al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia, the sources said.

The number of those injured in the attack was not immediately specified.

The attack came shortly after two Palestinians, including a woman, were shot by Israeli forces in the Abu Halawa area of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medics said.

Witnesses also reported Israeli air strikes east of Gaza City and in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.