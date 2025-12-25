A Palestinian man was killed, and several people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in northern Gaza on Thursday, in a new violation of a fragile ceasefire deal in the enclave, medical sources said.
The casualties occurred when an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians in the Tel al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia, the sources said.
The number of those injured in the attack was not immediately specified.
The attack came shortly after two Palestinians, including a woman, were shot by Israeli forces in the Abu Halawa area of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medics said.
Witnesses also reported Israeli air strikes east of Gaza City and in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.
On Wednesday, the Israeli army said an officer was wounded in a bomb explosion in Rafah. Hamas has denied any responsibility for the blast, saying the explosion took place in an area fully under Israeli control.
Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, which was supposed to halt a two-year Israeli war on Gaza that has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.
According to the Palestinian government media office in Gaza, at least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.