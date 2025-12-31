A nearly 2,100-year-old burial mound in northern Türkiye has been opened to visitors following excavations and restoration, local officials said.

Located in Kayi, a village in Kastamonu province's Daday district, the tumulus is considered one of the most important burial structures of the ancient Paphlagonia region.

The site was registered as a first-degree archaeological site in 1998, but was subjected to illegal digging for years.

Between 2015 and 2017, the Culture and Tourism Ministry carried out excavations and restorations, during which massive stone blocks surrounding the burial chamber were repositioned, making the monument suitable for visitors.

Noting its significance as a cultural asset to the region, local officials and residents highlight its potential with greater international promotion.